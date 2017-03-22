Appeal to trace two men after a distraction theft

Huddersfield Town players have been given a big morale boost by their most famous fan.

Mirfield-born Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart treated the first team to a premiere of his new movie Logan.

Sir Patrick hosted the X-Men spin-off film at Huddersfield Odeon for players at the end of this afternoon's training session.

(Photo: Andy Catchpool)

Players attending included Joe Lolley, Nahki Wells, Collin Quaner, Sean Scannell, Michael Hefele and coach Andy Hughes.

The Star Trek and X-Men star said he had dreamed up the idea of hosting a hometown premiere while on tour with co-star Hugh Jackman.

He said: “Hugh and myself were sitting in the bar of our hotel in Beijing, waiting for a car to take us to another red carpet screening when Hugh said to me: ‘If you could be screening this anywhere in the world, where would it be?’

“It floated into my head, screening it for my football club, for Huddersfield Town.”

Sir Patrick sat down with the players and VIP guests to watch the teatime showing after an hour of interviews with the media.

“I’m amazed the players haven’t already seen it,” he joked.

“Maybe David (Wagner) doesn’t give them the time off!

“But it’s very exciting watching my heroes watch a superhero movie.”

(Photo: Andy Catchpool)

Sir Patrick revealed himself as a “massive Joe Lolley fan.”

Having watched Town’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Bristol City he said the fringe frontman was vital, going into the final nine games of the season.

“If there’s one thing that came out of that game it’s that Joe looked really sharp, he’s back, and we need him!” Sir Patrick said.

(Photo: Andy Catchpool)

He added: “It’s been an extraordinary season, right from the outset.

“All of us are cynical Yorkshiremen, but here we are at the end of March third in the table with automatic promotion just a few squeaky points away.

“It’s been the most wonderful experience, my only sadness is that I’ve only seen one game this season.

“But all that’s changing, as from the Burton game I’m going to see every one except one until the end of the season.

“Everything else has been put on hold.

“I’ve told my agent to clear my diary, don’t ask me to do any work because I’m in Huddersfield.”

Sir Patrick heaped all the praise for the promotion push on to German coach David Wagner.

“David was with us for the final handful of games last season.

“His impact was evident then and it’s certainly evident this year.

“It’s been a most extraordinary season. I watch every game on video and the success that has been done is not only deserved but is exceptional.”