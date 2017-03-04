Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire-born Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart is planning to apply for US citizenship so he can “fight” President Trump and his administration.

Speaking on US talk show The View, Sir Patrick said his application “might be the only good thing as the result of this election.”

Asked why, he said: “Because I want to be an American, too. All of my friends in Washington said: ‘There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight; oppose, oppose.’ But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

The Mirfield-born actor, who lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Sunny Ozell, was apparently elaborating on a tweet he posted in February which said: “Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yards from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection?”

He explained that he had been visiting Washington to get advice from “insiders” as to what to do following Donald Trump’s election.