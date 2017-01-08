Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arson attack on an elderly woman’s house in Bradley is being investigated by police.

The suspects pushed a wheeled bin up the front door of the lone woman’s house, on Park Lea, at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

They then set the bin alight and put flaming rubbish through the woman’s letterbox.

The incident was attended by firefighters from Rastrick although no major damaged was caused to the house and no-one was hurt.

Police said the motive for the attack was unknown but the force was investigating.

Det Insp Steph Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said: “Inquiries are ongoing. There is currently no known reason for the attack but it is quite serious.”

The incident was not related to another fire over the weekend in which an elderly woman died in Crosland Moor.