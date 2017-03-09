Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rival fans have paid tribute to a Huddersfield Town supporter who died in a crash after Tuesday’s Town match.

Grandfather Kevin Myers , who was in his 80s, was in a Toyota Yaris which was on the wrong side of the carriageway when it hit the central reservation on Southgate.

Kevin’s nephew Simon Duckworth posted on the Examiner’s Facebook page that Kevin had suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

Tributes have flooded in from the Town faithful - and from fans of Aston Villa, who were beaten 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Villa fan Sarah Coyne said on the Examiner’s Facebook page: “Condolences to this gent’s family - I was at the game too but as a Villa fan I was in the Villa end. Glad he got to see a win for his team though.”

Fans of Villa also posted their tributes on Twitter.

Keefy - @keith51yrsAV - said: “Awful news. RIP and thoughts and prayers with family and friends.”

Fellow Villa fan Jess - @jhavfc - said: “Awfully sad. Thoughts are with the family from #AVFC.”

Aston Villa supporter Ian Hurley - @casacrisian - tweeted from Spain: “Sincere condolences to his family. RIP.”

Town fans called for a minute’s applause at the next home game.

James Marshall said: “A minute’s applause at next home game might be a nice touch for the family.”