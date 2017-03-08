Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to Josh Milner, who was found dead at house in Quarmby 10 days ago.

Josh, 27, died suddenly and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Friends and family have paid tribute to him on social media.

One posted on Facebook saying: “Me and my bestfriend/brother who now up in the sky loveyou.”

Another wrote: "Rip josh milner!! Gutted to here this news! Keeps on coming an coming! Spent a good few summers with you an the boys up thornhill an espesh all the drinkin in yours an scotts garden! Until we meet again my friend.”

One friend wrote: “R.I.P Josh Milnerss Milner life really is too short!”

Emma Haddlesey added: “Another lovely lad taken way too soon r.i.p Josh Milner"

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID confirmed he is called Josh Milner.

Josh was found at a house in Quarmby Road, Quarmby.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said: “At the moment we are treating it as a sudden death and are awaiting toxicology tests.

“There is nothing suspicious about the circumstances of his death which is being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are continuing.”

Several police vehicles and an ambulance arrived at the Kirklees Council-owned property on Sunday, February 26.

The property was sealed off with blue and white police tape while officers spent the day making enquiries and trying to establish what had taken place.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Mr Milner’s death and has been bailed.