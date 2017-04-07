Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were arrested after an attempted raid on electrical appliances retailer Currys in Huddersfield in the early hours of Friday morning.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman , of Kirklees CID, said the men aged 33 and 35 from Bradford would be questioned by officers.

She said raiders had forced their way into the store on the Great Northern Retail Park in Leeds Road by “knocking a hole in the wall and using ladders.”

Police were called at 12.30am and two men were arrested.

The Examiner has approached the company for a comment.

Last year Dixons Carphone closed its Currys Digital store at Kingsgate , as part of a “store development programme” which saw it consolidate its Huddersfield business at the Currys PC World store at the retail park.