Here’s another contender for the worst example of parking you’ve ever seen.

Parking in a bus stop is bad enough when it’s blocking buses.

But this Range Rover driver thinks it’s okay to park on the pavement – INSIDE a bus shelter!

The motorist behind the wheel of this Range Rover – worth about £60,000 – has mounted the kerb in Meltham and neatly slotted the vehicle under the canopy of the bus shelter, keeping it nice and dry while they popped into a nearby shop.

The selfish parking, beside the Lloyds Pharmacy on Huddersfield Road on Thursday was posted on Facebook group Marsden – a local place for local people.

(Photo: ugc)

Members reacted angrily to the hideous piece of parking.

One said: “Avoid parking on the double yellows on the road by parking INSIDE a bus stop. Idiot!”

Another said: “Where’s a traffic warden when you need one?”

One mum said: “If I’d have encountered that with my double pram I’d have been fuming.”

Another said: “Driving along the pavement is illegal so he is breaking the law.”

The selfish parking comes just two weeks after gym user Rachel Smith contacted the Examiner after being blocked in at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Her Mini was unable to move after a Mazda 2 backed up to within a few centimetres of it.