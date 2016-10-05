Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Watch: Teen in court after armed police called to St Peter's Gardens

  • Updated
  • By

Drunk Ian Muchmore had been banned from Huddersfield town centre the day before

Persisent troublemaker Ian Muchmore who has been banned from Huddersfield town centre for 2 years

A nuisance teen caused armed police to be scrambled to St Peter’s Gardens – just a day after being banned from Huddersfield town centre.

Ian Muchmore, 19, made a gun-like gesture when he was confronted by the firearms officers.

Just a day before he handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), made by Kirklees magistrates to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

The court heard that the troublemaker had committed a string of offences in the town, which included urinating outside Tesco in Viaduct Street, ignoring a direction by police to leave the town and burgling the Pound Bakery on New Street.

Watch video from the scene as he was arrested by armed police

Man spotted with suspected gun in Huddersfield
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The CBO barred Muchmore from entering Huddersfield town centre as defined by the ring road except for appointments with his solicitor, court, Lifeline and other council services. It also included a prohibition on remaining in any premises in Kirklees if asked to leave by staff.

However on September 17, the day after his court appearance, armed police were dispatched to St Peter’s Gardens on Byram Street.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Firearms officers were dispatched to reports of a drunk male with a firearm.

“CCTV showed that the defendant seemed to be fighting with another male and both seemed to be in drink.

Persistent troublemaker Ian Muchmore who has been banned from Huddersfield town centre for two years

“When the officers attended the defendant was there with his hands in his pockets. Because of the nature of the information given the officers were cautious and told the defendant to show his hands.

‘He pulled his hands from his pockets and pointed his fingers towards the officers in the shape of a gun.”

Muchmore was taken to the ground, arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he confessed to another breach of the order – just hours after leaving court on September 16.

He told police that after attending an appointment with a solicitor he went for a pint at the Camel Club instead of leaving the town as directed.

St Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield

Muchmore, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

At a previous hearing, Muchmore’s own solicitor described him as a “nuisance.”

Magistrates heard about one incident where he went to Dewsbury Job Centre armed with a piece of masonry and spat at a member of staff.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe told the latest hearing that he was drunk at the time of the offences and was attempting to reduce his alcohol intake.

She added that although he had made a silly mistake he had not committed any further offences since.

Magistrates sentenced Muchmore to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year. He must pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Recently Published

Heroin addict paid for his sandwich in Boots - but hid a £50 bottle of Diesel perfume in his pocket

Dominic Bloor was stopped as he tried to make off from Huddersfield store

Previous Articles

Armed police arrest man ... and then let him go

Major operation in Huddersfield town centre

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Courts
Places
Huddersfield town centre
Huddersfield
Kirklees
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Greetland
    Plea for information after 18-year-old dies in fatal crash
  2. Linthwaite
    Ask Examiner: What happened to Huddersfield coach firm Kenmargra?
  3. Birchencliffe
    Three car smash on Halifax Road causes long tail backs
  4. Holmfirth
    Daughters criticise standard of care at White Rose Care Home, Thongsbridge, after mum dies
  5. Scapegoat Hill
    Three hunt followers in court after violence at Boxing Day hunt

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent