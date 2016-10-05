Watch: Teen in court after armed police called to St Peter's Gardens

Persisent troublemaker Ian Muchmore who has been banned from Huddersfield town centre for 2 years

A nuisance teen caused armed police to be scrambled to St Peter’s Gardens – just a day after being banned from Huddersfield town centre.

Ian Muchmore, 19, made a gun-like gesture when he was confronted by the firearms officers.

Just a day before he handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), made by Kirklees magistrates to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

The court heard that the troublemaker had committed a string of offences in the town, which included urinating outside Tesco in Viaduct Street, ignoring a direction by police to leave the town and burgling the Pound Bakery on New Street.

Watch video from the scene as he was arrested by armed police

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The CBO barred Muchmore from entering Huddersfield town centre as defined by the ring road except for appointments with his solicitor, court, Lifeline and other council services. It also included a prohibition on remaining in any premises in Kirklees if asked to leave by staff.

However on September 17, the day after his court appearance, armed police were dispatched to St Peter’s Gardens on Byram Street.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Firearms officers were dispatched to reports of a drunk male with a firearm.

“CCTV showed that the defendant seemed to be fighting with another male and both seemed to be in drink.

Persistent troublemaker Ian Muchmore who has been banned from Huddersfield town centre for two years

“When the officers attended the defendant was there with his hands in his pockets. Because of the nature of the information given the officers were cautious and told the defendant to show his hands.

‘He pulled his hands from his pockets and pointed his fingers towards the officers in the shape of a gun.”

Muchmore was taken to the ground, arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he confessed to another breach of the order – just hours after leaving court on September 16.

He told police that after attending an appointment with a solicitor he went for a pint at the Camel Club instead of leaving the town as directed.

St Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield

Muchmore, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

At a previous hearing, Muchmore’s own solicitor described him as a “nuisance.”

Magistrates heard about one incident where he went to Dewsbury Job Centre armed with a piece of masonry and spat at a member of staff.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe told the latest hearing that he was drunk at the time of the offences and was attempting to reduce his alcohol intake.

She added that although he had made a silly mistake he had not committed any further offences since.

Magistrates sentenced Muchmore to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year. He must pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.