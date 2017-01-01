Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a weird old year – and we’re not talking politics.

Across Huddersfield we’ve had weird weather, strange requests of the police, hauntings, depressed pigs and ‘alien poo’ found on the moors.

Here’s our round-up of the oddball stories from 2016:

There weren’t any jokes but there were still a few chuckles. It was developed in India after studies suggested that laughing can reduce pain, lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

One salon owner said other weird stuff had happened, such as little dolls being left outside their premises.

In June we reported on the bizarre calls received by local police.

Hundreds have dialled 999 to report everything from vampires to werewolves.

One Huddersfield caller phoned police to report ghosts in his house who were going to ‘get’ somebody.

A ‘cracking thunderstorm’ had people reaching for their camera phones in September. In Holmfirth a man was knocked off his feet after he was hit by lightning.

A story about bullying grabbed the headlines in September when West Yorkshire Police revealed the number of crimes against people with red or ginger hair. Redhead Steve Dyson, of Lowerhouses, said he and his son had learned to live with the abuse.

In November we reported on creepy goings on at the Huddersfield Auctions showroom which was the subject of paranormal investigations was it was part of a mill complex linked to an 1818 fire tragedy.

Paranormal investigator Pamela Robinette in Colne Bridge mill

That month also saw the appearance of a mysterious substance known as ‘moon poo’ on moorland. It was milky, white and gooey.

The gunk, found by Andrew Holden, is also known as star jelly, astromyxin, astral jelly and star rot.

Alien jelly - 'space poo' - in Huddersfield

December saw the police release details of ‘strange places for public sex’ after an unnamed person asked for the locations in a Freedom of Information request.

The West Yorkshire Force revealed that people had been caught having sex in a library, a supermarket and on the pavement.