Road cycling champion Lizzie Deignan has been confirmed for the Tour de Yorkshire.

The road race next month will take in several major towns and cities, including Holmfirth, with Lizzie scheduled to take part in the women’s race in North Yorkshire.

Lizzie, formerly Lizzie Armitstead, competed in London 2012 and Rio 2016, taking silver in the women’s road race in London, Team GB’s first medal of the games.

The 2015 world champion will race from Tadcaster to Harrogate in the women’s leg of the race on Saturday, April 29 – the same route as the men.

The following day, the men’s race will continue on its final stage from Bradford to Sheffield, and passes through Brighouse, Birstall, Liversedge, Mirfield, Farnley Tyas and Holmfirth.

Lizzie, who is originally from Otley, said: “It’s a more challenging route this year and that’s one of the great things about the Tour de Yorkshire, that we’re able to compete on the exact same roads as the men.”

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said he was “delighted” to have Lizzie on board, following news that Thomas Voeckler will also take on the race.

He said: “Lizzie is one of Yorkshire’s top cycling talents and we’re thrilled that she’ll be taking part in the race.”