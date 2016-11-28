Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate when Huddersfield’s Textile Centre of Excellence hosted its annual awards ceremony.

The awards – recognising the achievements of hundreds of learners – comes as the training organisation marks its 40th anniversary and the milestone of having 100 member firms.

The event also saw the first award of the Antich Prize to Lucy Eccles, of Meltham and Mirfield-based Camira Fabrics, for the learner whose achievement has been an inspiration to others. The prize was presented by David Antich, of Bradley-based C&J Antich, in memory of his father, Chris Antich, a founder of the textile centre and supporter of textile training, who died earlier this year.

The Lord Barnby Award, made by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, went to Carla Norfolk, of Bradford-based Luxury Fibres and Yarns Ltd.

Camira Fabrics was named Training Company of the Year while other major awards went to Siobhan Beaudin, of Dewsbury-based Lawton Yarms Ltd, for advanced apprentice of the year; Laura Bennett, of R Gledhill Ltd, Oldham, who was technical certificate learner of the year; and Lloyd Jacques, of Runcorn firm Sigmatex UK Ltd for intermediate apprentice of the year.

Also attending the event were Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin and Nicola Redmore, president of Huddersfield Textile Society.