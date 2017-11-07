Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The widow of Bernard Kenny has received the George Medal awarded for his bravery in trying to stop the murder of MP Jo Cox .

Doreen Kenny was presented with the award by the Queen at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Her late husband died of cancer , aged 79, in August – two months after he was honoured for his bravery in trying to stop Thomas Mair attacking the Labour MP in Birstall in June last year.

The MP for Batley and Spen died after being stabbed 15 times and shot three times by Neo-Nazi fanatic Mair.

Mr Kenny was lucky not to lose his own life after he was stabbed in the stomach with a 10in blade while trying to save Mrs Cox.

The blade pierced his liver and only narrowly missed his heart.

At Mair’s trial at the Old Bailey, the jury heard Mr Kenny was waiting for his wife outside Birstall library when he saw Mair going “berserk”.

In a statement to police he said: “I thought if I could jump on to the back I could take him down.

“I thought he was thumping her until I saw the blood. I saw he had a knife in his hands.

Following the attack more than 80,000 people signed an online petition calling for Mr Kenny to be awarded the George Medal for his bravery.

When the George Medal was announced Mr Kenny said: “I am honoured to receive such an award.”