The Yorkshire Building Society has revealed it intends to shut its branch in Meltham.

The news came in a letter from building society chief executive Mike Regnier to Kirklees councillor Charles Greaves.

Mr Regnier said: “We are announcing proposals to reshape our national high street network to ensure we have branches and agencies across the country which reflect customer demand.

This will involve opening approximately 50 new agencies across the country, while proposing up to 13 branch closures in places where we have a higher concentration of retail outlets, in some cases two in the same town.

“As part of the changes, we are proposing that the branch in Meltham closes in March 2018. The closest alternative for our members would be in Honley with other branches at Slaithwaite, Holmfirth and Huddersfield as well. We will communicate this proposed change to members who use the branch, offering additional support where necessary to vulnerable members.”

Clr Greaves has responded to Mr Regnier, saying: “I am really disappointed to hear this news and I know that it will come as a blow not just to staff and customers, but to all local traders and the whole town.

“I appreciate your need to review your network and that lots of work will have been carried out before this announcement, but is there anything that we can do to change your mind?

“Meltham has a busy high street and it would be a great loss to lose the YBS. What assistance will be provided to customers who will struggle to go to a neighbouring branch?”

The building society is looking to have agencies within other businesses.

Mr Regnier adds: “Face to face services have always and will continue to play an important part of our offering to customers, but we must continue to evolve if we are to remain relevant and sustainable.

“That is why we are planning to expand our retail network into at least 50 new locations across the UK by looking for and working with agency partners where there is customer demand. This approach allows us to reach new locations in a more cost effective way.

“These proposals enable us to deliver a better overall experience for members by operating in a more cost-effective way, with the savings we make being reinvested in the business.”

YBS branches in Waterloo and Mirfield closed last May. The Waterloo branch is now an ice cream parlour and the Mirfield premises, currently vacant, are set to become a new PAX Burger restaurant.