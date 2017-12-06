Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend many of us will be putting up and decorating our Christmas trees.

Some will dig the artificial tree out of the loft, and others will go out and buy a real Christmas tree.

Here’s our guide to where to buy a real tree in and around Huddersfield.

If there are other places just send the details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk and we’ll update our guide.

Marsden:

Saturdays and Sundays at the National Trust office, The Old Goods Yard, Marsden from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Beautiful British trees including Nordmann Fir, Frazer Fir and potted trees available.

And sales of trees at the Trust offices help to conserve Marsden Moor.

Slaithwaite:

Christmas trees on sale Saturday and Sundays until Christmas, at Britannia Road, Slaithwaite, next to the Emporium, from 10am-4pm.

Michael Sykes Farm Produce, Slaithwaite sources the trees from around Yorkshire, mostly North Yorkshire.

Shelley:

Yorkshire Christmas Trees at SMS Timber, Shelley.

Grown in nearby Kirkburton, trees are felled just 48 hours before going on sale.

New for this year, people can visit the plantation and, with the help of staff, chop down their own Christmas tree.

To book an appointment or place an order online visit www.christmastreesyorkshire.com .

Holmfirth:

Totties Garden Centre will have a range of real trees until Christmas at the Downshutts Lane, Holmfirth HD9 1AU venue.

Visit www.tottiesgardencentre.co.uk .

Birchencliffe & Shelley:

Wyvale Garden Centres are both selling real Christmas trees at 75 Birchencliffe Hill Road, Birchencliffe and Huddersfield Road, Shelley.

Visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/shop/Christmas/real-christmas-trees/ for details.

Ripponden:

Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm was set up in 2007 and now has a plantation of around 6,500 Christmas trees, with Nordman Fir (non-drop) and Norway Spruce trees from 3ft to 14ft in height.

It’s open Monday to Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, Hole Head Farm, Eccles Parlour, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX6 4NU.

www.rippondenchristmastreefarm.com

Mirfield:

Whiteleys Garden Centre, Mirfield.

Nordmann and Fraser Fir cut trees available in a wide range of sizes, plus pot grown trees you can plant in your garden after Christmas or keep in the pot to re-use again next year.

Prices start from £24.99 and Potted Real Trees from £14.99.

Visit whiteleys-gc.co.uk for details.

Wakefield:

Farm-grown trees at Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm, Beacon Hill Farm, Woolley Edge, WF4 2LQ

Visit for more details: woolleyedgechristmastreefarm.co.uk

Calderdale:

How about this for something different? Calderdale Council is running a unique scheme to buy a tree to be planted in a Calderdale park or green space.

People can sponsor a tree, which costs £100, which includes planting and securing the tree.

Visit https:// www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/leisure-and-culture/parks-and-open-spaces/buy-park-tree/order-form or call the parks office on 01422 284436.

Tree orders placed by mid-January will be planted in February.