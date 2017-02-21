Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Camel Club’s owner Dave Biddle says his venue is one you either love or hate.

And he’s correct – according to Examiner readers the club is a ‘Marmite’ nightspot.

The club, at Byram Court, was given a pasting by the student website The Tab.

But some Camel veterans posted fond memories of the club on our Facebook page.

Sephra Stott commented: “Camel’s great. It’s quirky, fun and different.”

Carl Stott said: “Camel is fun loving awesomeness. Leave your ego at the door, strap on your dancing shoes and have a good time. How that can been seen as (the) worst club in Britain is beyond me.”

And Liv Dana said: “Camel generally has a really good vibe...

“All the staff and DJs in Camel are friendly and try to make sure you have a good time. They do try and cater for everyone.”

But others felt the time they’d spent there was best forgotten.

Richard Hookey commented: “Was my worst nightmare when suggested that we go after a work’s Christmas do.

“I have been once. It was enough for me. I know people who like it but I will stick to the craft beer scene.”

Debbie Hey commented: “This place is an absolute disgrace...”

Rhiannon Hammett said: “Huddersfield is in dire need of new/better nightlife since our only choices are Tokyo, Camel and Wetherspoon.”

Jenna Gill, 30, formerly of Crosland Moor and now living in Liverpool, has many fond memories of the Camel Club.

She said: “Growing up as a teenager in Huddersfield and identifying myself as a bit of an ‘emo/mosher’ there weren’t many places to visit to get our rock kicks and meet like minded people.

“Me and my small group of friends, however, soon discovered The Camel Club and the joy of rock night on a Friday.

“Therefore reading in the Examiner this week that it had been voted one of Britain’s worst nightclubs by The Tab made me quite sad.

“Camel Friday’s meant everything to me and my friends and it truly was some of the best days of our lives.

“On those Friday nights I met people who continue to be some of my best friends.

“I am now 30 and ‘all grown up’ and I hear you cry that those days of coming home at 4am with vomit on my shoes and a traffic cone in hand are long gone.

“However, over the last few years we have all come together from various cities across the UK (and even one from Hong Kong!) to have a Camel reunion and yes we have just as much fun!

“I might not be able to drink 16 JD and Cokes like I used to but I still find myself leaving the Camel Club full of fond memories of times shared with my closest friends. Yes I can see why some may refer to it as a dive but as far as calling it the “world’s s****est ice cave” I didn’t think camels hung out on the ice.”

