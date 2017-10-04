Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old man who was charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Halifax last week has made his first appearance before a crown court judge today (Wed).

Adam Grant was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Martin Wyatt after his body was found at a property on Mixenden Road last Thursday.

Grant, of Mixenden Road, appeared before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC and after discussions about the progress of the case a trial date was fixed for February 26.

Members of Mr Wyatt’s family were at Bradford Crown Court for the hearing which lasted about 15 minutes and Grant was remanded back into custody without being formally asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Grant’s barrister Stephen Wood told the judge that he wanted his client to be seen by a psychiatrist and a psychologist before the charge was put to him, but that could be done at a further hearing of the case on December 21.