Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town promotion hero Aaron Mooy has hailed the Town fans for their extraordinary support throughout the Championship season.

The Manchester City midfielder joined Town on a season-long loan last summer and immediately became a firm fan favourite after a string of exceptional displays in the heart of the Terriers midfield.

And the Australia international, who was voted Town's player of the year last season, has revealed his love of playing in front of the Town faithful.

Mooy told ESPN: "Right from the start they backed me and believed in me.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"When you start at a new club that's what you want from the fans and sometimes it's what you need.

"I loved playing in front of them all season long. Always big crowds and a great atmosphere, it was terrific."

Mooy's future is yet to be decided, but with a number of clubs believed to be in the running for his signature, it is looking more and more unlikely that the Aussie will wear a Man City shirt next season.

And Town boss David Wagner has previously admitted he would love to sign the midfielder again next season, with a £12m figure being touted .

Although Mooy has not yet decided his future, he admitted that Town will always hold a special place in his heart.

"I will remember this season forever," said Mooy.

"It was a massive achievement for one of the smaller clubs in the division and nobody really expected it. I am really proud."