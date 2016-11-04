Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will be looking for a positive response from his Huddersfield Town side this weekend as they face Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Last weekend was one to forget for everyone connected with Town as they were thrashed 5-0 at Craven Cottage by Fulham FC.

Despite the heavy loss, the Terriers remain third in the SkyBet Championship , four points and places ahead of the Blues coming into the game.

Town should be buoyed by another bumper following but look set to be without Harry Bunn through injury while Kasey Palmer is also a doubt.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld through suspension but should have full-back Jonathan Grounds available after serving his own suspension.

However, Rhoys Wiggins, on-loan from AFC Bournemouth, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury last weekend against Aston Villa.

Ahead of the clash, the Examiner looks at a few of the other interesting club connections between the two clubs through the years, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

Mike Hellawell

The winger started out at West Yorkshire minnows Salts and went on to play for QPR , Birmingham City, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, Peterborough - and England (twice in 1962).

Nico Vaesen

The goalkeeper moved to Town from his native Belgium in 1998 and played 153 times before switching to Birmingham in 2001. He had five years at St Andrew’s before returning to Belgium.

Frank Worthington

He might have started out at Town, but flamboyant Frank Worthington also entertained in the blue and white of Birmingham, his time at the West Midlands club running from 1979 to 1982.

Steve Bruce

The ex-Town manager Steve Bruce (May 1999 to October 2000) both played for and bossed Birmingham, twice taking them to the Premier League . He is now managing Blues' bitter rivals Aston Villa.