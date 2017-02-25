The video will start in 8 Cancel

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward believes Huddersfield Town fans are starting to see the best of him.

The 23-year-old stopper has been in impressive form in the last couple of weeks, none moreso than in the clean sheet over fellow SkyBet Championship promotion rivals Reading on Tuesday night.

With the game scoreless, Ward pulled off a fantastic double save from the Royals’ Lewis Grabban and Jordan Obita with Town reeling from Rajiv van La Parra’s penalty miss minutes earlier.

“I don’t think I’ve really shown Huddersfield Town fans what I am made of until the past three weeks or so,” said Ward.

“It may sound weird but it’s nice to have more shots to save and keep the ball out the net, to show them what I’m capable of.”

And with Town only four points off second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion – a win at Barnsley for Town and a loss for the Seagulls at home to Reading would see the gap cut to just one point.

It’s something that is not lost on Town’s No1 but, similarly, not something he, or the rest of his teammates, are going to get obsessed over.

“I think they (Brighton and Newcastle) may be a bit rattled,” Ward said.

“At the start of the season people may not have taken us so seriously – every team have their dip in form and we had ours in October.

“But the way we have come back and developed as a team as well as winning all types of games – that speaks volumes.

“I don’t think anyone would want to play us at the minute – we’re in confident mood.

“We’re just concentrating on ourselves and going about our business and if we end up catching Brighton it would be fantastic.”