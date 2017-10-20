Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he is “the most adaptable man in the world” but won’t change formation for the visit of Manchester United.

The German head coach confirmed the return to full fitness of record signing Steve Mounié at his lunchtime pre-match press conference, sparking suggestions of a shift to 4-4-2 that he quickly quashed.

A system reboot was one of the topics the Terriers chief was quizzed on at PPG Canalside, alongside speculation linking him to Leicester City, keeping realistic expectations and his favourite birthday present.

Read all of Wagner’s thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference…

Wagner on… United

“I’m not the type of manager who worries about other fixtures. You have to play every opponent and I have no influence on whether we play teams at the beginning, middle or end of the season. I don’t worry about it.

“The next fixture is Man United, a great one. A lot of people say this is the biggest football club in the world. It’s great to host them in the Premier League. It’s an exciting moment for all of us.

Wagner on… Playing Reds for first time since 1972

“I think only this shows the story we are working on and what has happened here in the past. As you said, it’s such a long time since we have seen them in the highest division. This shows how excited everyone will be in the stadium and how good the atmosphere will be.

“This is maybe one of the biggest clubs in the world and we will create one of the best football atmospheres with our supporters behind us. I’m sure they are very excited to play against them.

Wagner on… Squad anticipation

“I think different players look forward to different games as individuals.

“A lot of people say they are the biggest club. As always we prepare ourselves. There is no doubt this is one of the top six clubs in the Premier League.

“We already played Tottenham at home, another top six club. We did not get the best result even though the performances was not as bad as the scoreline. Hopefully, this is our aim, that we can show we are a few steps further and that we learnt a little bit out of the Tottenham game we played.”

Wagner on… Taking inspiration

“Crystal Palace beating Chelsea, Burnley drawing at Liverpool and also beating Chelsea.

“I have said this before, clubs in the division that are called smaller clubs have to collect at any point in the season some points against the bigger clubs. We are totally aware of this. You should collect points against them. This makes your life so much easier in the Premier League.

“I think we have seen in the past that all of the clubs were able to pick up points against the big sides, this is what you have to do over a season. How many, nobody knows. But you should try.

Wagner on… Leicester link

“It is no distraction and it is nothing that bothers me. I am and I will be the manager of this football club.

Wagner on… yesterday’s big day

“The best thing about my birthday is that my family came over now.

“My youngest daughter and my wife are now able to live with me here in England after my daughter finished her A-Levels. They came over at the beginning of the week and will now stay with me.

“This is the best present I’ve got.”

Wagner on... atmosphere

“I think it makes total sense that people are excited.

“We need all the excitement in the dressing room, in the stands. We need the atmosphere from the stands to be our best. This is our aim together if we want to be a competitor when we play Man United at home. We need the atmosphere and the backing from the fans.

“On Saturday this will be an atmosphere that is outstanding and extraordinary. Even not on the biggest occasion our atmosphere is outstanding. I hear from other managers after the game, they say that what our supporters deliver here is extraordinary.

“All four stands really supports and lifts the game, not just one as you usually find in other stadiums. This is what we have to make sure continues over the season.

Wagner on… keeping players calm

“The players should take all the excitement they can into a game like Man United. This is what you have to have. To be excited, to be brave, to try your best, to do it with freedom and try to make everybody as happy as you can and then accept what is going on the pitch.

Wagner on… addressing Swansea issues

“No particular challenges. We analyse Swansea, we see what we have done wrong and where we maybe have to improve. Then it’s all about how to get focused on the next one, which is now Man United.

Wagner on… Mounié

“Steve will be back in the squad. He trained the whole week without any issues. As we said before the last game, he will be ready for Man United and this is the case.

“He has absolutely been a big miss. Everybody knows we don’t have the biggest squad. If we miss a high-quality player, which Steve Mounié is, we miss him. Even if Depoitre did well when he played and he helped us. As every club, team, manager, you need competition for places and we have competition now in this position.

Wagner on… Billing

“It is a serious injury. It really is.

“We are not at the moment 100% sure whether he needs surgery or not. The investigations will be on Monday. Monday we will know if he needs surgery. Then it will be 12 weeks approximately he will be out, if not it will be around eight weeks. It is a serious injury which he has. We will have final information on Monday.

Wagner on… dealing with injuries

“I was never and I will never be the manager who moans about injuries. It is only something you have to accept and you have to deal with.

“You have to handle them and you have to find solutions. This is part of my job. It makes no sense to be worried about it.

“Accept it, try to deal with it and go forward. Everybody is aware about injuries. For us, with the squad, the numbers and the quality we have, injuries are big, big blows for us which we have to accept and find solutions for.

Wagner on… Collin Quaner

“Collin wasn’t in our head for last weekend and he isn’t for this weekend but for the week after.

“Liverpool away, I think he is ready for the squad.

“He has started now training at the beginning of this week, part-time. Next week he will be over the whole week with the group. I am confident that he is able to be with us and a contender for the squad for next weekend.

Wagner on… beating United

“I think we have to make clear we cannot go into this game and say we will beat Man United. We can go into this game and say we will try our best.

“We will give ourselves no limit, we will make this game a real challenge for Man United and with the right moments in our direction and small margins we maybe can make a surprise. This is what we are working on.

“We know exactly that they have played a lot of games, the last one two days before in Benfica away. We know exactly what players will be in the squad, on the bench, in the grass and which players will be available. We are aware what is in front of us for sure. First and foremost we have to be on our very, very best to be able to get a result against Man United.

Wagner on… bravery

“We have to be brave. This is what everybody has to be.

“Maybe there has been a bit of a misunderstanding.

“We altogether have to make sure, especially if the media ask me, that we are totally clear what made us strong in the past. That we do not forget where we are and where we have come from.

“That we still, even if we have a decent start so far with eight games, are very humble. I think we should not make a mistake. I know our supporters are so smart that they will not make this mistake. That we should not take the unusual as usual.

“What we have done so far in this season and last season is extraordinary. This is nothing we can take for guarantee. This is something we have to say; listen boys, wow, well done.

“If we start to make the mistake to take the extraordinary as ordinary, we get over expectations. This can cause us a big, big problem. I am so happy that our supporters, everybody in our dressing room knows exactly that we have our clear vision.

“We still have no limits and are very, very ambitious but we don’t have expectations which are unrealistic. This is something where everybody has to be clear that this is something that should or will not change in this club.

“This is something that has made us strong so far. Realistic expectations and unbelievable togetherness.

“We keep this, together with our ambitions, I am totally sure we have a chance. As I said at the beginning, you only like to have a chance. We have to make sure we keep these three things.

“Be ambitious, have realistic expectations and show this togetherness. This is only reason why we are where we at the minute.

Wagner on… goals

“It is exactly these questions, that we struggle for goals.

“Is this usual for a club like Huddersfield Town. Yes, it is!

“That we score three goals in the first game and two in the next game, this is extraordinary.

“We are working on the extraordinary, we like to deliver the extraordinary. But we have to accept that it’s not ordinary.

“Are we struggling for goals? Yes.

“Is this usual? Of course it is, we are Huddersfield playing in the Premier League.

“Are we trying to change it, yes, as hard as we can.

“Will we change it? Yes of course we will. We do not worry about it because we are totally clear. We will stay very humble and this is what we have always done. For us, this has helped us to be successful.”

Wagner on… Mourinho

“I have never met Jose before.

“To be honest, I got some calls from Germany and they said that our managers have to play in the Champions League to have the kind of games you have now around the corner. They are right.

“Of course I am excited about what is going on at this football club since we have arrived.

“It was great before the game to meet the Tottenham manager, during and after the game it wasn’t. I hope I have better emotions on Saturday.

“It’s nice to see these managers but as always I am focused on us and our team because this is the only way to cause them problems.

Wagner on… Palmer return

“He is in time at the minute.

“I think and I wish that he can continue as he is, to be with us over the full international break in full training.

“After the break, he will be ready for the squad. This is what we have in our head as a target at the minute. If this could be earlier, we would take it but I think this is not realistic but after the next break, he will be ready to compete for a squad place.”

Wagner on… playing Mounié and Depoitre together

“They can play together, there is no doubt about it.

“Maybe they will, over the season at any time. Football is so dynamic that nobody knows what happens 24 hours later as we altogether know.

“This isn’t something we will take as a usual formation, no.

Wagner on… throwing a tactical curveball

“I do not think like this. No-win games, must-win games. Last week someone asked me about a must-win game, now it is a no-win game.

“It is a game. Premier League, three points to collect.

“We play because we like to collect the three points whether it is a no-win game or a must-win game. This is nothing we have in our head. At the end, it’s a game and the three points.

Wagner on… errors

“I think this is exactly what we have to accept.

“We have to accept that our players are on a learning curve.

“We have to accept our players will make these mistakes. In their performances they will have moments where this can happen.

“Do I like it, do they like it? No. This is something to avoid. But this is something that is the difference between the top, top, top class who deliver every week and others who maybe have a game with a mistake.

“Accept it, because it is a surprise. I would be not happy, this cannot happen if it is one of the top class players. But with our players we have to accept these situations. This is a situation which ordinary players will have in their game.

“We will accept it and work on it as we have since I arrived. I think this is so important.

“I am so happy to have our supporters behind us, they are so smart and know exactly that everything can happen. They know how ambitious we are. It is only about being realistic, being excited and giving our best. Work on it yes, but accept it.

Wagner on… changing his system

“For us, we have a squad we brought together with an idea of a formation.

“We can change our formation and we have done in the past and we will do it in the future as well.

“You should not change formations only because you think you have to do it because of results. Change your formations if it makes sense against this opponent, not because of results in the past because you have to focus on the next one.

“It makes no sense to change because if you change what you do in the past it may be the right thing to do against the next opponent. This is something I think is the most important.

“Formations often depend on injuries, opponents, the moments in the game. I am the most adaptable person in the world, there is no problem to change if necessary but only if it’s necessary.”

Wagner on… Aaron Mooy

“He was able to recharge, for sure.

“I would disagree that he looked tired. I think he was a player who gave our game an impact but unfortunately we paid the price that he was not able to play the 90 minutes because of the 120 minutes he played against Australia.

“In this situation, we had to handle it and manage it. We decided we would use him from the bench. This was the right decision because he was able to help us on the second half. The second half from my point of view was better than the first half.

“Now he has a full week to recover. He will be in the starting eleven tomorrow without a doubt. We try everything to support him as best we can so he can be at his best tomorrow.

Wagner on… his best route to a goal

“I do not care which goal we score tomorrow. I take every one. Set piece, open play, I take every goal.

Wagner on… leadership in the team

“Good. I have no concerns about whether we have enough leaders or whether we have leaders strong enough.

“One of our qualities of this group in the past is that we always have more than one leader and that we have a strong dressing-room. Last season, maybe you thought at the beginning that Mark Hudson and Dean Whitehead were the vocal leaders and they were.

“On the grass and at the second half of the season, they played less but were still important in our dressing-room. Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg grow into this position.

“I have no concerns that we are short on leaders or have problems with the leadership in our dressing-room, no concerns.

Wagner on… dealing with rumours

“It is the same procedure as often. Listen, it is nothing I can avoid and nothing I can change.

“It’s part of the business. I hear it and sometimes read it. I smile and I continue.

“There is nothing I can change. I waste my energy.

“We, here, at this club have done something right since we started. I say we, I mean we.

“The supporters, the dressing-room, the back room staff, the chairman, me, the board. This Huddersfield Town family, this helped us to make something right. It seems to be so far that we are all together and stay realistic. This is a big part of our success so far.

“Maybe now, all this questions will stop. I am settled here.

“We altogether know that in this business, sacking managers starts more often that it was a few years ago.

“I have no stats and everybody knows I am not the biggest stats freak. I have been here two years next month and two years in the manager life is a long life in the club.

“I have brought my family over, happily after nearly two years and I have settled in here. I have a strong relationship with all of the employers, with the chairman and with the supporters but I am still very ambitious like this club.

“This is so important for me that we stay ambitious and stay realistic as well.

Wagner on… Malone league debut

“It could have been better, even if it wasn’t a poor performance.

“I am very happy to have the competition on this position. We have to perform better on the full-back positions, on a consistently better level.

“This is exactly what we are working on. That we get more, consistently better performances from individual players because this will help the team performance as well.”