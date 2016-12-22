Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has demanded Huddersfield Town bring energy and aggression to their performance against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

The head coach was delighted with those qualities in Town’s last outing at Norwich City and is looking to replicate in front of a possible 22,000-strong crowd at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday.

“We were committed and had the right fighting attitude, so we were very strong,” said Wagner, whose squad were back in full training today after gym work yesterday.

“Down at Norwich, we were the better team in the first half and while the second was more even, because of their set pieces with crosses and headers, we were very focused and concentrated in those moments.

“To be fair, I was very proud of the fresh way the players played (it was their third match in seven days) and this is all part of bringing our identity to the grass.”

Next up for fourth-placed Town are Forest, who are 17th and haven’t won in four outings.

“It doesn’t matter who is the opponent, home or away, we have to believe and trust in ourselves,” added the boss, who has Joe Lolley back training again for the first time since mid-August.

“We are a team that likes to act, rather than react, all over the pitch and we are very energetic and aggressive.

“For this, you have to be brave and you have to be fit – and we are.”