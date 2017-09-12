Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were disappointed to suffer a first Premier League defeat of the season at West Ham United.

Goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew resulted in a 2-0 loss for David Wagner’s men, who had picked up seven points from their opening three games without conceding a goal.

Town are now looking to Saturday’s home match against Leicester City but, here, Sports Editor Mel Booth looks at five things we learned from events at the London Stadium:

1 – David Wagner will not let standards drop

It was clear from the head coach’s demeanour and comments after the match he was far from happy with Town’s performance against West Ham United.

He branded the 90 minutes “not good enough” and criticised his players for not being brave enough or confident enough, especially in possession.

Wagner rightly received the Premier League Manager of the Month Award for August and he has regularly demonstrated in the past he knows how to pick his squad up from a defeat.

The boss pointed to sloppy passing and needless mistakes for contributing to the defeat and his frustration was clear – so don’t be surprised if he’s got Town back to their gegenpressing best against Leicester City this coming Saturday.

And they need to be!

2 – Tom Ince playing wide left may be an attractive option

Wagner stuck with an unchanged team against West Ham, meaning Tom Ince again operated as the No10 with Rajiv van La Parra on the left and Elias Kachunga on the right.

The head coach was restricted in choice by an injury to England Under 21 loanee Kasey Palmer which kept him out of the 18, although he did have new signing Abdelhamid Sabiri on the bench and used him 15 minutes from time as a replacement for Kachunga.

Playing either Palmer or Sabiri as No10 from the start would allow Ince to move wide left, where he caused so many problems for Southampton in the goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Especially away from home, although Ince did have his chances raiding forward against West Ham and, indeed, hit the bar, Town may be stronger with the former Derby man on the left flank.

3 – Town must respect possession at all times

One of the highlights of the Premier League matches so far has been the crispness and accuracy of Town’s passing, but it went astray against West Ham.

Far too many passes didn’t find the target and, right from the off, Town looked too pedestrian and allowed West Ham to dominate in terms of tempo.

Had Town’s defence not been so resolute, they could have been chasing the game much earlier.

It all went to illustrate how important it is for David Wagner’s team to play on the front foot – best form of defence being attack, and all that.

Too many players had off days – I don’t count Christopher Schindler, who was excellent, Aaron Mooy, who didn’t get enough support from colleagues around, or goalkeeper Jonas Lossl – so there are plenty with something to prove against Leicester.

4 – Christopher Schindler is a top-class performer

Even when Town, as a whole, are not functioning properly, central defender Christopher Schindler stands out as a quality player.

Against West Ham, he was up against the returning Andy Carroll, one of the most physical and aggressive strikers in English football.

He is also one of the best in the air, but after a few early batterings, Schindler stood up to everything West Ham and Carroll could throw at Town and, without that big deflection for the opening goal, you have to wonder if they could have held out for a fourth successive clean sheet.

While it will be of little consolation, Town were undone by a freak goal and a set piece, so in general play they were pretty resolute.

5 – Starting places are to be fought for

There was a resounding message sent by David Wagner in the closing stages of the defeat by West Ham.

Not satisfied with how his starting XI were performing, Wagner sent on three men to make their Premier League debuts for the club.

Scott Malone replaced Chris Lowe, Abdelhamid Sabiri took over from Elias Kachunga and, seven minutes from time, Laurent Depoitre ‘high fived’ with the departing Phil Billing.

That means Town sent on £8m worth of back-up – one a member of the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year last season, one a most highly-rated Moroccan from German football and the other a Belgian international striker.

That shows how far Town have moved on since winning promotion and it also underlines to those with a starting shirt – perform badly and you’ll be sitting it out.