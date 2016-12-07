Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were drawn against Port Vale in the FA Cup third round this week with many fans - although not thrilled with the draw - happy to take on a lower league side .

Port Vale fans were even less enthused by the draw , but drew hope from the last meeting between the sides - a dramatic 4-3 comeback win for the Valiants.

Ahead of the draw on Monday night we ran a poll of all 63 possible ties for the Terriers and asked you, the Town faithful, to vote for your preferred draws.

Over 2,000 votes were cast and a Port Vale tie came out 22nd-favourite, with only one fixture against a Championship side more favourable - another derby match against Leeds United.

Unsurprisingly, cup draws against Premier League big boys Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham were all in the top 10, with a draw against minnows Barrow the second-most favourable.

A derby tie against Halifax Town (or Eastleigh) came top of the pile, with Sutton United and Stourbridge or Northampton Town rounding off the top 10.

At the other end of the vote, Brighton were the side most fans wanted to avoid in the draw behind Middlesbrough and Norwich City.

Yet another FA Cup fixture against Reading was voted the fourth-worst draw, while Charlton (or MK Dons) came 47th.

You can find the full results below.