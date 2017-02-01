WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on sticking to his style and formation

The Championship was off the agenda for David Wagner during the build-up to Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Rochdale.

Now the mouth-watering home meeting with Manchester City in round five is on the back burner as the boss prepares for the big home meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The visit of Chris Hughton’s Seagulls is the first of four big league games before the visit of Premier League City.

It’s Leeds United at home on Sunday (12.00) - like the Brighton game, live on Sky - QPR away on Saturday, February 11 and Rotherham United away on Tuesday 14.

Head coach Wagner will take it one game at a time as he looks to build on a Championship run of six wins and a draw in eight games.

There have also been two 4-0 FA Cup victories, at home to Port Vale and at Rochdale on Saturday.

And Wagner said: “The league games coming up were irrelevant before Rochdale. And Brighton is a completely different game.

“But we can take something from Rochdale, because every win binds you together and makes your chest bigger.

“The way the game was played, we know we can do something different if we need to.

“This gives the group even more confidence and shows they really trust and believe in what they are doing.”

It’s retro shirts and retro prices for the visit of Brighton - tickets for all home areas are £10 adults, £5 over 60s and unaccompanied under 18s and £1 accompanied under 18s.

And the club are urging followers to dig out their favourite old Town shirt - any era, home or away - for the occasion.

Town are also running their fanzone at PPG Canalside from 4pm onwards.

Sponsored by Perrys Vauxhall, it features a string of attractions, including a Boothy’s Beer and Banter – a question and answer session with chairman Dean Hoyle from 5.15-6.15pm.