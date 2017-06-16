Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town look set to smash their current transfer record fee with the proposed £10m move for Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy.

According to reports, Town have agreed an initial £8m fee plus another £2m in add-ons for the 26-year-old's services ahead of the club's first-ever Premier League campaign.

The signing would not only signal a real intent that the club are not in the top-flight just to make up the numbers but also significantly dwarf the record transfer fee Town have previously paid out.

That was £1.8m to secure the signing of defender Christopher Schindler last summer from German side 1860 Munich.

In fact, the reported fee Aaron Mooy would command is the equivalent to EIGHT of Huddersfield Town's previous biggest transfer fees paid.

This not only shows the scale of the fee but the gulf between the Football League and the riches of the Premier League.

But where does Town's record transfer fee (current and proposed) rank alongside the rest of the top-flight?

Excluding the league's top six of Arsenal (£42.5m), Chelsea (£50m), Liverpool (£35m), Manchester City (£55m), Manchester United (89.3m) and Tottenham Hotspur (£30m), Huddersfield Town rank the lowest.

Only fellow Premier League new-boys Brighton & Hove Albion share a record transfer fee which is less than £10m – currently standing at the £4m paid out for Shane Duffy from Blackburn Rovers last August.

And should Town smash their transfer record on Mooy they would only overtake the Seagulls in the spending chart with Watford's outlay of £12.75 on Nigerian forward Isaac Success the next highest.

Have a look below at the table outlining each of the Premier League clubs (excluding the Top 6) highest transfer paid currently paid out.