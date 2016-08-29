Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: What YOU had to say about top-of-the league Town

An early Rajiv van La Parra strike against his former club Wolves was enough to keep Huddersfield Town top of the SkyBet Championship ahead of this week's international break.

Another big John Smith’s Stadium crowd, this time 19,972, enjoyed a highly entertaining tussle as well as witnessing some scintillating football from David Wagner's men, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Graham from Almondbury said: “Fantastic first thirty minutes against a good team, excellent first clean sheet of the season. More of the same please” while Steve Dyson from Lowerhouses echoed those sentiments, “We had to show the league that we meant business, and boy we showed them brilliantly. Top notch football from all the team.”

However, some fans did fear Town would come unstuck by not capitalising on their superior first-half showing: “Brilliant result, but my heart skipped a few beats in the second half. What is it with Town only playing 45 minutes of football?

We should have been three-up at half time, but yet again, we can't put away our chances" wrote Stephen all the way from Tenerife.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

However some pointed out Town's backs-against-the-wall second-half display could be down to a change in playing style, tempo and a better showing from Walter Zenga's men after the interval.

Neil, HD9 said: “Good team performance. I thought we were really good in the first-half; knocking the ball about and keeping the ball but the second-half we eased off a bit and started playing the long ball which doesn't suit our type of football"

Arthur from Beaumont Park added: “Excellent first-half. Struggled at times in the second as Wolves upped their tempo. Brilliant display of goalkeeping but one or two poor clearances. The best team display for many seasons.”

Others, such as Ian from Newark , were quick to point out the contribution of Danny Ward: “A hard-earned win, with patience, a bit of luck, and some last ditch defending - especially in the second half. A great performance by Danny Ward."

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with goalkeeper Danny Ward after the sides first clean sheet of the season.

Andy Sharp from Great Yarmouth also wrote praising Danny Ward: “Absolutely outstanding first half need to finish teams off instead of giving them a chance to get something out of the game. I thought Danny Ward was excellent. Keep up the hard work everyone.”

The way Town managed to hold on for the three points was also raised by Roger from Menston: “A fighting win when we were under the cosh most of second half. Shows we can win more than one way which is good."

Graham from Bradley focused on the style of the winning and wrote: “Different type of performance but just as satisfying. Great defensive performance and one more goal might have led to a more relaxed afternoon!! The whole club from fans to chairman are amazing.”

Nahki Wells in training for Huddersfield Town at Canalside - but will he stay with the Terriers?

And with Transfer Deadline Day just around the corner, there was a plea from Graham in Huddersfield for Nahki Wells to stay at the club.

He said: “Top class performance from a top class team playing once again as a top class unit. Right through from Ward in goal to Kachunga and Wells up front every man played their part. No wonder Wagner made a bee-line for Ward at the final whistle after that world class save in the second half.

"Van La Parra tormented Wolves from start to the point he was substituted late on to a standing ovation. It's vital Town hang on to Wells and it's vital Wells realises what he may be missing out on if he leaves.

"Onto the next game now, which happens to be Leeds. Really good to be going there as Championship leaders. UTT.”