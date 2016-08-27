Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on the key factors behind win against Wolves

David Wagner hailed a trio of key factors in the 1-0 home win over Wolves which kept Huddersfield Town top of the Football League Championship.

Rajiv van La Parra scored just six minutes into the clash with his former club and head coach Wagner said: "It was great to see him get the goal, and of course it won us the match.

"But I also have to praise (keeper) Danny Ward, because he made some fine saves to keep us in it during a tough period for us."

Town's fourth win in five league games this season was seen by 19,972 and Wagner added: "The crowd were superb, especially in the final 15 minutes, when they really helped us regain control.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

"There are different ways to win games, and this was a different win to the others we have had, but of course I will take every victory I can."

Town, who remain two points clear at the top of the table, are planning a behind-closed doors game at Liverpool during the international break.

Their next Championship game is the big derby at Leeds United on Saturday, September 10.