Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on the key factors behind win against Wolves

  • Updated
  • By

The German believes the 1-0 victory this afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium was down to three main components

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Wagner hailed a trio of key factors in the 1-0 home win over Wolves which kept Huddersfield Town top of the Football League Championship.

Rajiv van La Parra scored just six minutes into the clash with his former club and head coach Wagner said: "It was great to see him get the goal, and of course it won us the match.

"But I also have to praise (keeper) Danny Ward, because he made some fine saves to keep us in it during a tough period for us."

Town's fourth win in five league games this season was seen by 19,972 and Wagner added: "The crowd were superb, especially in the final 15 minutes, when they really helped us regain control.

"There are different ways to win games, and this was a different win to the others we have had, but of course I will take every victory I can."

Town, who remain two points clear at the top of the table, are planning a behind-closed doors game at Liverpool during the international break.

Their next Championship game is the big derby at Leeds United on Saturday, September 10.

 
