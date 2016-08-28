Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: How the home side continued their flying start

David Wagner must be a shoo-in for the Championship manager of the month award after his Huddersfield Town side continued their thrilling start to the season.

Another big John Smith’s Stadium crowd, this time 19,972, enjoyed a highly entertaining tussle - and another win.

Wolves made a real game of it, and will undoubtedly consider themselves unfortunate to have suffered a first defeat in any competition this season.

At times, table-topping Town got the rub of the green, but as the boss says, hard workers have good luck.

His side certainly have that quality, and quite a few others, including composure, resilience and impressive fitness levels.

For the first time in a league match this term, they didn’t score in the closing stages, with Rajiv van La Parra’s clincher coming just six minutes in.

Town put on quite a show in the first half, but had to dig in during the second period, when keeper Danny Ward made a couple of crucial saves.

But they were back on top during the final quarter of an hour, plus five minutes of time added on, and the fans were once again in great voice.

That’s four Championship wins, against Brentford, Newcastle United, Barnsley and now Wolves, they have been able to cheer.

Add in the spirited draw at Aston Villa and it’s 13 points from a possible 15 for Wagner’s side, two more than nearest rivals Fulham.

Only two other Town teams have made such a start, the first Herbert Chapman’s back in 1924-25, the second of those celebrated three successive league titles.

Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer makes a surging run into the Wolverhampton Wanderers defence.

The second was in 1952-53, when Andy Beattie’s men won promotion from the second tier.

That side included wing wizard Vic Metcalfe, and it would be good to see van La Parra become another firm favourite on the left.

He certainly has talent, and what a game for the £750,000 Dutchman to deliver his first Town goal.

The 25-year-old was involved in a Twitter row with Molineux fans before leaving Wolves for Town, initially on loan, in March.

And early on, his every touch was booed by the visiting contingent.

Van La Parra produced the perfect response by tucking the ball home from the rebound after Nahki Wells shot against the left-hand post.

The visitors found Town hard to handle before the break, and the only disappointment was that the half-time advantage wasn’t greater.

Wolves were behind in their previous league match at Birmingham City, but hit back in the second half to win 3-1.

And with Italian boss Walter Zenga changing his side’s shape for the second time during the game (it went 4-1-2-2-1 to 4-4-1-1 to 4-3-3), the Black Country side became a different proposition.

Huddersfield Town v Wolves: Another big John Smith’s Stadium crowd enjoyed a highly entertaining tussle.

While Joe Mason had a goal disallowed for offside just before the break, Matt Doherty drew a great save from Ward in the 52nd minute.

And after substitute Joao Teixeira drove against the outside of the right-hand post, the on-loan Liverpool keeper did even better to deny Icelandic international Jon Dadi Bodvarsson when he headed goalwards from close range in the 68th minute.

Ward rightly got plenty of praise after Town’s first clean sheet of the campaign.

But as ever, the defensive effort involved the whole team, particularly centre-backs Mark Hudson and Christopher Schindler, who both produced crucial touches.

Jonathan Hogg, recalled in place of Dean Whitehead, and Aaron Mooy ensured Town were seldom second-best in midfield.

And Town, with Kasey Palmer making his full debut in place of Sean Scannell, had plenty of zip up front as they signed off in encouraging fashion before the international break.