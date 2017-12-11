Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion against Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend.

A first-half double from forward Steve Mounié gave David Wagner's side all three points on a bitterly cold West Yorkshire day with many players producing stand-out performances.

Supporters were particularly quick to praise Jonathan Hogg's display in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as well as believing the side can use the victory as a springboard to cause an upset when Premier League champions Chelsea visit tomorrow evening.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Richard, Kirkburton

Brilliant game with Town looking a different class – the defence, midfield and attack linked up so well. A great advert for the football the side can produce.

Mick, Moldgreen

Superb performance – Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince, Jonathan Hogg and Steve Mounié were immense.

SPH, Almondbury

Virtually a perfect performance from the entire team - the only drawback was not scoring the goals the display warranted. The 2-0 scoreline flattered Brighton and it was Town's best performance of the season so far.

Roger, Kirkburton

The hardest thing to do today was to select a Man of the Match - the whole team were outstanding and made Brighton look very poor. We could have put two or three more goals away - we were that dominant.

Glenn, Leigh

Tremendous – Jonathan Hogg was super human but was just one of many stand-out players.

Danny, Outlane

A great fighting spirit, crowding opposition players out with the defence solid. Steve Mounié was a handful while Tom Ince was unlucky not to score but it will come.

Stephen, Tenerife

We dominated from the start – Steve Mounié back to his best and lets hope he can get the service he desperately needs.

Bill, Birkby

We didn’t just win, we battered them into what was, by the end, almost complete submission.

Perhaps the overall quality of the match was more top of the Championship than middle of the Premier League, but everyone played well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ady, Longwood

Huddersfield Town are back to their best; Jonathan Hogg immense, Aaron Mooy pulling the strings, Elias Kachunga put in a good shift, Steve Mounié scoring again and a clean sheet. Classic Town, same again against Chelsea please.

Terry, Fenay Bridge

Great team performance, great levels of intensity and passion which has been a little bit lacking lately, but as always when Aaron Mooy plays well the rest follow suit.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Super show from everyone -these are the games we must win. Keep this back four intact to form a decent understanding. Elias Kachunga was my Man of the Match while if Steve Mounié can keep this form up then hopefully we won't need another striker!

Frank, Salendine Nook

Excellent performance against a disappointing team - Jonathan Hogg was splendid in a uniformly good display. When Town get on top and exude confidence they are a real force to reckon with. Atmosphere electric again: it seems to spur the team on.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mike, Clayton West

Excellent performance across the whole pitch that will put the negative knockers back in their boxes. Brighton didn't really turn up which helped but the boys performed really well.

Andy Sharp, Great Yarmouth

Absolutely fantastic performance from the boys – Jonathan Hogg totally bossed the game while Steve Mounié deserved his goals.

Matty J, Leicestershire

Excellent performance from all players, but Johnathan Hogg was terrific.

David, Mirfield

All in all a very satisfying display and the promise of more days like this is mouthwatering.

Graham, Canterbury

A great result and performance by Town. Wonderful to see the ball hit the net twice!!

Graham, Lindley

Elias Kachunga and Tommy Smith back on form while Tom Ince was great but needs a goal.

Derek, Rotherham

A fantastic all round performance to end a dismal November - proud of the team and fans.

Rio, Mirfield

Well deserved and a welcome three points - we are so much better playing on the front foot and never allowing Brighton to get into the game..Special praise goes to Jonathan Hogg who showed he is Premier League class..

Bob, Barnet

Great battling display from every player on the pitch with fantastic backing from the fans in every stand; the scarves above fans' heads during 'Smile a While' looked fantastic.

Ian, Newark

Just what was needed to restore confidence in the players and the crowd - a solid and aggressive performance which made Brighton look poor.

Kim, Golcar

A perfect performance, a perfect result. Jonathan Hogg timed his interceptions to perfection throughout the game and deserved to be Man of the Match but there wasn't a weak link today. Bring on Chelsea on Tuesday!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mark, Marsh

Bring on Chelsea and their bench with their hot water bottles at a ground with so much passion - I wouldn’t want to be in their place on a cold Tuesday night!

David, Wyke

Town gave a trademark display of pressing, harrying, and making the opposition look poor with Gareth Southgate watching on – Jonathan Hogg and Tommy Smith for England?

Mark, Waterloo

Town dominated a must-win match – a point or even better against Chelsea would set Town up nicely for the festive season.

Allan, Liversedge

A far better pressing game than we have seen of late – Elias Kachunga had his best game for some time whilst others like Jonathan Hogg and Steve Mounié stood out.

Dave, Gloucester

A great , thoroughly professional performance that deserved the comfortable win. We outplayed them and, arguably, could and should have won by more.

The tactics, again, were spot on and great to see Steve Mounié in the goals again.