Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says there is no fatigue ahead of QPR clash

David Wagner has insisted all is good with the fitness of his side ahead of this weekend's game.

David Wagner says fatigue won’t be a factor as Huddersfield Town prepare to host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

His Championship leaders aim to bounce back from Tuesday’s first league defeat of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The squad flew back from the South coast, where they were beaten 1-0, so minimising sleep disruption.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner's injury update ahead of the QPR match

And the head coach says it has been business as usual on the PPG Canalside training ground as he plots a sixth win in game number eight.

“Yes, we are playing three games in eight days,” said Wagner, whose side won 1-0 at Leeds United last Saturday.

“But this is nothing out of the ordinary and it’s the same situation for every manager in the division.

“Okay, we played a long way away on Tuesday, but to get home so soon was very helpful.

“It has allowed us to stay to our normal routine, my players are as fresh as they can be and I trust in them to have that same hunger as desire to win as always.

“I know our fitness levels, and tiredness won’t be an influence when I select my team.

“Any changes will be because of tactics and the way in which we want to approach the game.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

Wagner added: “Our first defeat in the league was a disappointment, of course.

“But defeats happen, it is in the past and the important thing is to avoid any negative feelings because of it.

“Leave it in the past and look forward to a positive response.”