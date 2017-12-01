The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boss David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town will go to Everton intent on creating chances to provide their first away goals in nine hours and 12 minutes of Premier League football.

Town haven’t scored on their travels since the opening day of the season and that 3-0 win down at Crystal Palace.

The German head coach is undaunted, however, as he prepares to take on a Wayne Rooney -inspired Everton playing their first match for new manager Sam Allardyce .

“For me, the most important thing is that you create chances,” said Wagner, when asked at the pre-match press conference about the current travelling drought.

“We did that in the last three games and you have to be focused on creating chances, because goals will then come.

“There is no tablet to give your players to make them clinical.

“You can work with them in video sessions and show them what they missed. But the important thing is we are creating chances.”

So does the appointment of former Town player Allardyce make a difference to how Town will approach their first league game at Goodison Park since a 2-2 draw in December 1971.

“With the change at Everton it makes sense to focus more on ourselves and our own game,” he explained.

“Tactically, it isn’t usually nice when the manager of an opponent changes before you play them, you can usually put tactics in the waste paper bin, but because it’s Sam Allardyce and everyone is aware of how he likes to play, the problem isn’t as big.

“Even if I am in England only for two years, I know how Allardyce sets up his team.”