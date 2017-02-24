Can Town record a first 7-game winning run in 35 years?

Head coach David Wagner says he is unaware his Huddersfield Town side are 12 points ahead of seventh-placed Fulham before this weekend’s encounter at Barnsley.

The German boss takes his side to Oakwell looking for a seventh consecutive SkyBet Championship win which would give the club their best league run since November 1982.

But Wagner is unconcerned with both this latest statistical record or the gap to the seventh-placed Cottagers – merely focusing on claiming another crucial victory in South Yorkshire.

On potentially breaking another record in an already record-breaking season, Wagner said: “Of course we are on a great run but we have broken so many records this season this is just the latest one for the stats freaks.

“This is something we’re not too bothered about - we just want to keep this run going for as long as possible.

“Nothing is better than points and wins over this busy period.”

And with Huddersfield Town’s recent momentum bringing impressive league wins over fellow promotion-chasers Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Reading FC, Town find themselves comfortably entrenched in the top six.

With 14 games to go and 42 points still to play for, Wagner’s men are four victories ahead of seventh-placed Fulham who sit just outside the play-off places.

The West Londoners also have a tricky run-in involving away clashes at Newcastle United, Derby County, Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as a home game against Leeds United and a trip to the John Smith’s Stadium on April 22.

However, Town’s boss was quick to refute claims his side were nearly over the line in guaranteeing a play-off berth.

“I have never thought about it and, to be honest, I didn’t even know we were 12 points ahead of seventh place,” said Wagner.

“For me it is only Barnsley in my head and how we can beat them.

“It makes no sense to focus on what is nearly over the line or not, because the table only counts after 46 games.”

Wagner will be buoyed by the return of Harry Bunn to training for the encounter, while Izzy Brown has also recovered from the illness which forced him off in the 1-0 midweek victory over Reading.

In comparison, Barnsley have been beset by a number of player sales during last month’s transfer window after a flying start to their return to the Championship.

After gaining promotion from League One via the play-offs last May, manager Paul Heckingbottom’s side marked their return to the second-tier by being as high as third in the opening month’s of the current campaign.

But a loss of form and the sale of prized assets Alfie Mawson (to Swansea City), Sam Winnall (to Sheffield Wednesday) and Conor Hourihane (to Aston Villa) has resulted in them dropping down to ninth in the table.

However, Wagner believes the Tykes still have enough to pose Town problems if his side are not on their game.

“Where they have come from I think you could say they are a surprise package this season,” said Wagner.

“But after seeing how well they play and how hard and intelligent the manager is working it is not as surprising.

“They have a great dynamic style – they are young, energetic with hungry players and a real fighting spirit.”