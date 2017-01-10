Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oh no - not you again!

Huddersfield Town are set to come face to face with old foe Fernando Forestieri when they visit Sheffield Wednesday for Saturday’s big Championship showdown.

The 26-year-old Italian striker has faced Town seven times with Wednesday and Watford and won on each occasion, scoring four goals in the process.

His penalty earned the Owls their 1-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium back in October.

Wednesday are seeking a double double over Town, having won 1-0 at the John Smith’s, when Forestieri was also on target, and 3-1 at Hillsborough last season.

The meeting in South Yorkshire in November 2015 was David Wagner’s first as Town head coach.

Sean Scannell headed Town in front after 53 minutes but the home side hit back through Lucas Joao (2) and Kieran Lee and guess what - Forestieri had a hand in all three goals.

Town lined up in what has become their trademark 4-2-3-1 formation.

Wagner had Tommy Smith, Mark Hudson, Martin Cranie and Kyle Dempsey (at left-back) in front of keeper Joe Murphy.

Dean Whitehead and Emyr Huws took the midfield berths with Sean Scannell, Harry Bunn and Muzzy Carayol forming the three with Nahki Wells up top.

The boss brought Jonathan Hogg (for Whitehead), Joe Lolley (for Scannell) and Murray Wallace (for Carayol) off the bench.

Duane Holmes, Leicester City loanee Ben Chilwell, Flo Bojaj and keeper Lloyd Allinson were the unused substitutes.

Town, who are fourth in the table, will be seeking a first win in seven meetings with the Owls, who are two places and four points behind them.

Wagner’s side, 4-0 home victors over Port Vale in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, are unbeaten in seven in the league, having won five of those games.

Wednesday went down 3-0 at Middlesbrough in the Cup on Sunday.

They have drawn their last two league games, at Preston North End and at home to Wolves, but won each of their previous three matches.