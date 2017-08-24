The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup after the draw was made earlier this morning.

In a repeat of the opening day Premier League clash, where David Wagner's side beat the Eagles 3-0, the tie will take place in the week commencing September 18, 2017.

Taking place in Beijing at 4.15am UK time, the event was not televised after chaos beset the opening two rounds and could only be followed via the competition's official Twitter page.

Town found themselves as ball number 16 after last night's 2-1 victory over Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium.

A Philip Billing penalty and Joe Lolley strike after going a goal behind ensured their place in the last 32 which also saw the seven Premier League sides who qualified for Europe enter the competition.

It was also the first round to be unseeded – meaning anyone could play anyone and saw a number of intriguing ties unfold.

Current holders Manchester United will start their defence at home to SkyBet Championship side Burton Albion, League One outfit Doncaster Rovers travel to Arsenal and Premier League champions Chelsea host Nottingham Forest.

The full draw can be seen below with the exact date and time of Town's return trip to the capital as well as ticket details to be announced at a later date.

West Brom Albion v Manchester City

Everton v Sunderland

Leicester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burton Albion

Brentford v Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Burnley v Leeds United

Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers

Bristol City v Stoke City

Reading v Swansea City

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley/Derby County

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion