After last weekend's FA Cup win over Bolton Wanderers, it's back to Premier League action and a clash with West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

And Head Coach David Wagner will be looking for a better performance than the one shown when the two sides met at the London Stadium back in September.

The Terriers fell to a limp defeat in the capital and the German boss will be hoping for a win today which keeps the side ahead of the relegation pack.

Town could hand league debuts to both Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard but Chris Lowe, Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner are all out.

For the visitors, Marko Arnautovic and James Collins are both back in contention after injury but Winston Reid is a doubt (groin) and Aaron Cresswell remains sidelined by a back problem.

Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.