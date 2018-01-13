After last weekend's FA Cup win over Bolton Wanderers, it's back to Premier League action and a clash with West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.
And Head Coach David Wagner will be looking for a better performance than the one shown when the two sides met at the London Stadium back in September.
The Terriers fell to a limp defeat in the capital and the German boss will be hoping for a win today which keeps the side ahead of the relegation pack.
Town could hand league debuts to both Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard but Chris Lowe, Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner are all out.
For the visitors, Marko Arnautovic and James Collins are both back in contention after injury but Winston Reid is a doubt (groin) and Aaron Cresswell remains sidelined by a back problem.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
Kick It Out
With all the transfer furore with Alex Pritchard’s move from Norwich City yesterday afternoon, don’t forget today’s game against the Hammers is a focal point for the Kick It Out campaign.
A win for Town today could see them move into the top 10 with 27 points and keep the distance healthy between them and the relegation places. Do you think they can do it?
And speaking about the aforementioned Kongolo, boss David Wagner this weekend denied there being any pressure or obligation from parent club AS Monaco to play the defender.
I’m all set-up in the Press Room and it’s filling up nicely here - I’ve just picked up my copy of today’s programme with a great picture of new signing Terence Kongolo on the front of it.
Could he, and Alex Pritchard make their league debuts for Huddersfield Town against the Hammers today?
Good Afternoon
And welcome to today’s LIVE Blog as Huddersfield Town host West Ham United at the John Smith’s Stadium in the latest round of Premier League action.
I’m Blake Welton and I will be your host for the game with Rory Benson providing expert analysis so you won’t miss a thing!