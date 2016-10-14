Huddersfield Town's clash with Sheffield Wednesday set for new John Smith's record

There will be a bumper crowd as Huddersfield Town face Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday.

David Wagner 's table topping Huddersfield Town will be roared on by a record John Smith's Stadium crowd this Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Town, who have more than 15,000 season-card holders, have been offering adult tickets for £10 (£5 Under 18s) for the Yorkshire derby with club officials confirming the game will bring a new league record attendance.

Huddersfield Town go into the SkyBet Championship encounter chasing a sixth win out of six home games this season against the ninth-placed Owls which will also be shown live on SKY .

And as of 5pm today (Friday, October 14), the total number of tickets sold has surpassed the previous record of 21,764 who watched Town host Leeds United at the stadium on February 27, 2010.

The best so far this season was 20,595 against Queens Park Rangers , the third highest for a league game at the John Smith’s with Town’s recorded gates for the five matches so far this season having totalled 97,855.

That’s an average of 19,571, the highest since the 1970-71 top-flight campaign when the figure was 23,228.

And for those who still haven't got their tickets for Sunday's 12 noon kick-off, there is still around 1,000 available - largely in the Fantastic Media Stand Lower Tier with supporters urged to purchase them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.