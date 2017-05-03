WATCH: Tommy Smith aiming to follow up personal honours with club ones

Frustrating being out for so long - Scannell

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith may have picked up two awards at Huddersfield Town's end of season dinner on Sunday evening but he still has his eyes firmly on the main prize of SkyBet Championship promotion.

The defender scooped the North Stand Loyal’s Most Assists accolade as well as the President’s Prize after an incredible campaign which has seen the player score four goals and assisted 10 times from right-back.

And after winning the awards, the 25-year old looked back on his season and the influence head coach David Wagner has had on his game.

“He's been a massive influence on the way I've performed this season,” Tommy Smith said.

“I think he's improved a lot of the team, myself included and I'm delighted to be working under him.

“The formation and style seems to work and the way of playing seems to be doing well for us and long may it continue."

The double awards on Sunday comes hot on the heels of Smith's inclusion in the EFL's Championship Team of the Season.

However, the full-back was in no doubt what meant more as well as the prize which would see every other accolade pale into insignificance – promotion to the Barclays Premier League.

On the Huddersfield Town Awards, Smith said: “They do seem more personal as it's from the club and fans that I play for.

“It's always nice to be recognised by the club and it feels special because it's close to home.

“But the main goal is promotion and that is what we are all striving for this season.

“No-one knows what can happen but we will certainly give it our all and see where it takes us.”