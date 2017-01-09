Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s fixture list will be busier as a result of their FA Cup win over Port Vale - not that new arrival Izzy Brown is bothered.

Involvement in the fourth round means a new date will have to be found for the Championship trip to Wolves, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 28.

In addition, the home derby against Leeds United has been confirmed for Sunday, February 5 (12.30), three days after the visit of current Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion for a live Sky game on Thursday, February 2.

Chelsea forward Brown, who has joined on loan for the remainder of the campaign, marked his 20th birthday with a Town debut in the third-round home tie with Vale, who were beaten 4-0.

It was his 21st outing of the season after a loan spell at Town’s Championship rivals Rotherham United was cut short as Chelsea exercised their January recall option.

And he can’t wait for Saturday’s big Championship showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“I want to play games,” said the Stamford Bridge prospect, who spent all of last season in Holland with Vitesse Arnhem.

“That was why I went to Rotherham and it’s why I have come to Huddersfield.”

England Under 20 international Brown, who can play all the forward positions but says he feels most at home on the left, swapped a survival fight for a promotion push when he left the New York Stadium for the John Smith’s.

Town are fourth in the Championship and will seek a sixth win in eight league matches at Hillsborough.

“Rotherham are in a battle, and I really hope they stay up,” added Brown, who could face the Millers in South Yorkshire on Tuesday, February 14.

“There are a lot of good people at the club and I enjoyed my time there and learned a lot.

“I had a few options at the start of the season and chose Rotherham because I thought it would benefit me.

“I think it did, but then between myself and Chelsea, we decided it might be better if I spent the second part of the season at a different club.

“There were a few possibilities, and I went with what I thought was the best one for me and my career.

“I like the way Huddersfield play and I think the possession and passing game suits me well.

“I remember coming here with Rotherham and we hardly touched the ball. I could see how good the Huddersfield players were and how exciting the system was.”

Brown, who has made one first-team appearance for Chelsea, is good mates with Kasey Palmer, who is on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge.

“We talk all the time, so I know how much he has enjoyed himself,” explained Brown. He has told me all abut the manager and the way he works.

“I have seen how well Kasey has done and how the fans love him and I’m hoping for the same!”