Huddersfield Town fans were in philosophical mood after watching the side lose heavily to ten-man AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium yesterday afternoon.

There may have been contentious refereeing decisions for the opening two Bournemouth goals but the harsh reality remains Town lack a real cutting edge in the final third.

Supporters also cited the absence of Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg for the scoreline as well as the absence of Kasey Palmer's creativity - the forward sidelined with a hamstring injury since the end of August.

Yet defeats like the one on the South Coast are to be expected and many feel it is part of a steep learning curve for the side, acknowledging where the club have come from over the past couple of years under boss David Wagner.

Robert, Kirkburton

Town are much better with Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe, Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg in the team but we desperately need a proven goalscorer.

Danny, Outlane

Not many team's can dominate a game and get thrashed 4-0 – the decisions for the first two goals went against us but decision-making in both penalty areas was poor.

It was like dropping four points with the eight goal swing in Bournemouth's favour but we won't get anything whinging about it.

Dave, Holmfirth

No doubt a poor result but people forget that it's our first season in the Premier League and the next three games will be hard to gain any points.

Too many Town fans on social media and radio are over-reacting and need to get real - if we survive (and I believe we can) it will be a great achievment.

Simon, Ossett

Makes you wonder what would have happened if we'd kept the same starting XI for the second-half because the changes that were made resulted in us suffering a horrendous defeat.

Luke, Lockwood

As soon as the first goal went in, rightly or wrongly, most supporters, I suspect, expected defeat.

Statistics don't lie and they show that we rarely trouble, let alone score against opposing goalkeepers when we play away.

Roy, Dagenham

Even when dominant, we can’t seem to take advantage and this desperately needs addressing. It's still a great time to be a Town fan and I’m sure the management and the Board are equally as concerned about our lack of ability to score goals. We will stay up!

Tim, Jersey

The same weekend in November 2010 we lost at home 1-0 to Exeter City - living the dream and bring on Manchester City!

Roger, Kirkburton

Another dire result away from home against a side we expected to get something other than a lesson in taking chances from.

With a very tough couple of games in front of us we really needed at least a point from this game - Kasey Palmer needs to come back as soon as possible with Tom Ince on the right wing where he belongs.

Tony, Salendine Nook

If I owned Huddersfield Town I would abandon this cautious spending attitude and get a proper striker in place - if they don't they will be relegated.

The club were given £170 million at the start of the season and if they stay up-they will be given a further £290 million so its a no brainer for me.

Graham, Canterbury

Have seen this so often...plenty of chances created, but abysmal finishing! If you look at the top six they ALL have four or five top strikers upfront. THAT is why they are in the top six!!

Whilst the team play very well on the whole, they are ,to be honest, quite average and will always be sub-standard against the rest of the Premier League teams. More investment needed in better players.

Alistair, Didim (Turkey)

We're not creating clear-cut chances and were perhaps unlucky with some refereeing decisions but Aaron Mooy and Tom Ince need a rest.

David, Wyke

Should have been in front before they scored, wasted corners and free kicks - Town had 15 attempts with no goals while Bournemouth had five attempts and scored four goals.

It says it all - Town need a real playmaker and someone who can put the ball in the box.

Stuart,Tingley

We need someone who can deliver set pieces as Aaron Mooy, as good as he is, is poor with his delivery.

Steve, Bolton

I don't think it was as bad as it looks - two awful decisions left us chasing the game and we were hit on the break.

I watched the entire game on foreign TV and there were positives; we needed an early goal and this would have been a totally different game if we got one.

Too many individual errors and lack of cutting edge up front is a worry though.

Colin, Bournemouth

Regardless of refereeing mistakes I was looking forward to the game as I have been very impressed with your start to the season.

I feel it was a very bad performance by the team and wish you well for the rest of the season.