Just days after Huddersfield Town earned promotion to the Premier League, boss David Wagner is planning for next season.

The German head coach has already had one meeting with owner Dean Hoyle on Wednesday morning where, among other issues and transfer targets, the fate of the club's loan stars will have likely been discussed.

Wagner’s shrewd acquisitions in the loan market were a fundamental factor in the club’s promotion this campaign.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool , featured 46 times in all competitions and saved penalties in both Play-Off shoot-out wins.

Manchester City loanee Aaron Mooy was named in the PFA Championship team of the year for his influential midfield performances, while Chelsea FC pair Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown were also key.

Promotion may mean some, if not all, of these could return to the John Smith’s Stadium either on permanent deals or on another similar season-long loan deal.

"I had some thoughts about four weeks ago before the Play-Offs started and now I'll have to get the thoughts I had back in my head," said David Wagner.

“Before then my whole focus was on the Play-Offs, first Sheffield (Wednesday) and then Reading.

"Of course they helped us achieve what we achieved and made a big impact and they're very interesting players - but not only for our club.

"We'll have a meeting and we'll find some solutions and create some good ideas as well.

"But hopefully if we're able and strong enough to keep them, we will do."