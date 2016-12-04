LOOK: Did you make it into our Blackburn Rovers vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An away following of 1,925 fans left East Lancashire frustrated as Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a draw against Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon.

Town made a blistering start, opening the scoring as early as the sixth minute through a Kasey Palmer header from a Chris Lowe corner.

But despite dominating throughout, Danny Graham equalised for Blackburn Rovers with a 34th minute penalty after Michael Hefele was judged to have fouled Sam Gallagher in the box.

David Wagner's side looked the likelier to seal the win but Rovers keeper Jason Steele was in fine form – saving well from Aaron Mooy's dipping free-kick and Elias Kachunga in the second-half.

