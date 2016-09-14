LOOK: Did you make it into our Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

A goalkeeping error from Danny Ward consigned Huddersfield Town to their first league defeat of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

In a tight affair with few chances, Anthony Knockaert's shot took a slight deflection, slipping through the stoppers' hands and into his own net.

However the Town keeper had earlier made a fantastic one-on-one save from Jamie Murphy as the hosts dominated for large periods of the game.

Despite the loss, David Wagner's side still sit top of the Championship although their league is now cut to just one point.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.