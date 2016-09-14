Login Register
LOOK: Did you make it into our Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's narrow 1-0 away defeat at the AMEX Arena yesterday evening  

VIEW GALLERY
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Fans at the AMEX.

A goalkeeping error from Danny Ward consigned Huddersfield Town to their first league defeat of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

In a tight affair with few chances, Anthony Knockaert's shot took a slight deflection, slipping through the stoppers' hands and into his own net.

However the Town keeper had earlier made a fantastic one-on-one save from Jamie Murphy as the hosts dominated for large periods of the game.

Despite the loss, David Wagner's side still sit top of the Championship although their league is now cut to just one point.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner quick to defend stopper Danny Ward after error

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The German Head Coach was in philosophical mood despite the blunder seeing his side lose their unbeaten Championship record

