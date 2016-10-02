Login Register
LOOK: Did you make it into our Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

  • Updated
  • By

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 1-0 away win over the Tractor Boys at Portman Road yesterday

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Huddersfield Town fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere.

An away following of 803 travelling fans witnessed Huddersfield Town claim an impressive 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town yesterday afternoon.

Christopher Schindler's second-half header was enough to claim all three points for David Wagner's side and see Town stay at the top of the Championship ahead of this week's international break.

Ipswich Town, who have only scored four goals in their past 10 Championship matches, rarely trouble Huddersfield Town's backline as the Terriers eased to their eighth win in their first 11 league games.

Town are next in action when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Were you one of those at the game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at today's clash.

Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Christopher Schindler's header seals impressive win

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler celebrates scoring his side's goal.

The German defender's goal gave David Wagner's side their eighth win of the season in a professional and polished performance at Portman Road

