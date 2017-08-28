Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town enter the international break third in the Premier League table after remaining unbeaten for the month of August.

Impressive wins over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were followed by a hard-fought scoreless draw with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The fact many supporters would have been left frustrated at the stalemate shows how expectations have risen with the phenomenal start David Wagner's side have made to their debut Premier League campaign.

In truth both sides had chances to snatch the points - Steve Mounié and Tom Ince going closest for the home side, while Town skipper Tommy Smith cleared Ryan Bertrand's header off the line in injury time.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Roger, Kirkburton

We should have won it, could have lost it but unbeaten after three games with no goals conceded - what's not to like?

George, Fixby

Good result that I'd have taken before the game if offered. Now it's a nice break to recover and work and hopefully see Jonathan Hogg back in the frame again soon as well.

Simon, Dewsbury

Brilliant yet again – Aaron Mooy was fantastic and Steve Mounié looked dangerous. Only real grumble is Zanka's passing is not good enough at the moment.

Geoff, Fixby

A great game of football where Town showed they are Premier League quality.

High tempo and passion are the hallmarks of this embryonic season, however we must take our chances. Once again Christopher Schindler and Chris Lowe oozed class and there will most definitely be other bigger and wealthier clubs already casting an envious eye over the duo.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Fantastic stuff from Town -they were unlucky not to be 2-0 up at half-time. Make no mistake, we are good enough to stay in this league. Chris Lowe and Christopher Schindler were outstanding – they are international class.

Tony, Salendine Nook

Basically we are carrying on from where we left off last season but in the PREMIER LEAGUE!! I still cant believe it.

Paul, Wakefield

Terrific performance particularly in the first half. If we had been more clinical with our finishing we might have been three up. The second half was more even, and we were hanging on in the last 10 minutes.

SPH, Almondbury

Thought Town were a wee bit unlucky. The Southampton goalkeeper made some excellent saves and frustrated our attacks in the first period.

The second half was more even and it was a bit nervy at the end but all in all a deserved point which means we enter the first international break in an identical position to last season: a lofty perch yet not trusted by the pundits.

Richard, Lincoln

This performance more than the result showed we are good enough to be a Premier side and we are not out of place.

Ged, Barnsley

The whole of the defence was immense and showed we are capable of a top 10 finish when the guys up front start to put away a few chances that come their way.

Andrew, Kirkburton

Good pressure but missed some key chances. We could well have lost all three points in the end and need to be more clinical.

Maurice, Melbourne

Good effort, although at this level more movement, passing and close-in shooting in the final third is required.

Derek, Rotherham

Town did it all in the first half except score - we need to be better in front of goal. Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe and Tommy Smith were outstanding, Aaron Mooy tireless but Steve Mounié needs more support - he can't do it all on his own.

Ian, Newark

Town created enough openings to have won the game, but in the end did well to hang on for a draw when Southampton tried to snatch the points. Against many teams we won't get as many chances and will need to take them.