Huddersfield Town made it a week to remember by sealing a third successive SkyBet Championship victory in front of the Sky cameras.

An Elias Kachunga double against Norwich City saw David Wagner's side move up to third in the table and record a first win at Carrow Road since 1969.

Town raced into an early lead when the forward headed home Tommy Smith's pinpoint cross before Jonny Howson equalised for the Canaries just 66 seconds later.

But a dominant Huddersfield Town were not to be undeterred with Kachunga putting the side back in front when he poked an effort past John Ruddy in the 40th minute.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10 and don't forget, you can also now rate the referee's performance as well!