A sensational solo goal from Izzy Brown and another from defender Christopher Schindler gave Huddersfield Town a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

The on-loan Chelsea forward put in a Man of the Match display, opening the scoring just before half-time against a mediocre Mick McCarthy side.

The England Under-20 player latched onto Chris Lowe’s pass, brushed off Andre Dozzell, and rifled home from outside the area.

Schindler then added another in the second half to confirm the victory and see David Wagner's side move upto third in the SkyBet Championship table.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Make Mine A Double Double Double

The victory wasn't just Huddersfield Town's 15th league win of the season but also the sides' first double of the campaign.

And when Ipswich keeper Dean Gerken could only parry Philip Billing's shot early in the second-half, German centre-back Christopher Schindler hammered home his second of the season – the first coming in the 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture back in October.

The scoreline was also the first time David Wagner's men had won by a two-goal margin – truly making it a case of 'Doubles All Round' at the John Smith's Stadium.

2. Philip lived up to the Billing

With midfield maestro Aaron Mooy out injury with a back problem, many wondered how Town would cope without the Australian's creativity.

Concerns were soon brushed aside though as Philip Billing produced a display that pushed Izzy Brown hard for the Man of the Match accolade.

Not only did the youngster cover every blade of grass but was instrumental for Town's second goal when his shot was parried into the path of Schindler.

3. Town Can Mix It Up

Fans are so used to seeing patient, incisive passing in and around the box, it was an unusual change to see David Wagner's men go long a number of times against Ipswich.

Trying to utilise the pace of the likes of Rajiv van La Parra and Izzy Brown, the ball was played back to front quickly at times – proving Huddersfield Town can mix it up when they want to.

4. Distribution From The Back Needs To Be Quicker

Having raised the above, there were a number of groans aimed towards Danny Ward with the game at stalemate in the first-half with the accusation the goalkeeper was too slow to release the ball.

Yet the criticism seemed unfair as too often there was no-one showing for the ball or moving in front of the on-loan goalkeeper.

A small criticism on what was otherwise an excellent team display and, speaking of great days....

5. Has there ever been a better time to be a Town fan?

With Brighton & Hove Albion beating Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Reading and Leeds losing to Derby County and Barnsley respectively, Huddersfield Town find themselves in third position in the SkyBet Championship table.

And with a much-needed striker now signed - the next four month's look very bright indeed for David Wagner's side. Ooooh To Be A.