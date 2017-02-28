Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner sends Huddersfield Town into battle against Manchester City tomorrow night telling his players to play with total freedom.

The head coach – whose squad will be practising penalties ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round replay at the Etihad – says he is still stinging from the two-match touchline ban handed down to him by the FA.

But the popular German says his staff and squad simply have to move on and focus on trying to win a quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough for a place at Wembley in the semi-finals.

BBC1 are broadcasting the replay live and Wagner will have to watch from the stands – just as he will in Saturday’s big Championship clash with Newcastle United.

“It’s a new experience for me to watch from the stand, but I have to accept it and move on,” said Wagner, who has a doubt over striker Nahki Wells and has ruled out defender Christopher Schindler.

“We will be focused as usual and I totally trust Christoph Buehler and Andrew Hughes. They know what needs to be done on the touchline.

“I am still with the players before the game and at half-time as well and if we work as hard as we can and show our identity, we can do well.

“We play this game with total freedom because it doesn't have any bearing on the league and what we have been doing in it.

“But we have no problem with confidence anyway, of course we are playing against one of the best teams in the world but we know who we are.

“We will do everything to be a real competitor for Manchester City, because we really want to go there and perform.”

Town are likely to have Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing in midfield, with Mark Hudson and Jon Gorenc Stankovic in defence and Joel Coleman in goal.

And on his touchline ban, Wagner joked: “I am glad to still be allowed in the country!

The Town boss also claimed a win against Manchester City would not be as big as BREXIT 'but still a big massive surprise' before ruling out any post-match celebrations with his team should they do the impossible.

“I have never been to the Etihad Stadium before but I think it is a long distance from the stand and I'm not the youngest anymore” said the effervescent German

“Christoph Buehler can do it if he wants – but he has to have enough money for the fine!!”