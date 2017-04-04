Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United could be facing a defensive crisis as Liam Cooper has been charged with violent conduct after an alleged stamp on Reading FC's Reece Oxford.

The incident, which occurred in the 75th minute of the Royals 1-0 win over the Whites, was not seen by match officials but is now subject to retrospective action.

If found guilty, the 25-year-old could face a longer ban than the standard three matches with the defender having until 18:00 BST today to respond to the charge.

The news comes as a blow for manager Garry Monk who is also currently dealing with increased speculation of a bust-up with Swedish defender Pontus Jansson.

Jansson was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Leeds' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the international break and ruled himself out of Saturday's clash at the Madejski Stadium with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old has been one of boss Monk's star performers this season since arriving on loan from Torino last summer.

And despite his performances leading to the Whites agreeing a permanent deal for the Swede at the end of the season, little clues have been given as to his recent absence from the starting line-up.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Monk admitted he did not know whether the Swedish international would be available for the game with Brentford this evening.

"We don't know," said Garry Monk when asked about the 26-year-old's availability. "We'll assess all the players overnight and tomorrow.

“Pontus ruled himself out, he said he felt [he had] a tight hamstring, so we'll be assessing that like we'll be assessing all the players and then we'll have to make the decisions on who's available, who's ready to put a performance in on Tuesday."