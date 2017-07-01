Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even without Premier League promotion, Huddersfield Town’s 2017/18 season card prices offered some of the best value throughout the football pyramid.

Already the cheapest in the SkyBet Championship at £199 if bought by the end of April, they became an even bigger bargain after the club’s Play-Off final triumph over Reading at Wembley.

And even those who picked one up at the later price of £299 earlier this month gained a better deal than 19 of the 20 top-flight sides (West Ham United’s cheapest season ticket is priced at £289).

Around 4,500 fans have also benefited from a promise Huddersfield Town’s owner Dean Hoyle made back in 2010 to reward long-standing supporters with a £100 season ticket should the club ever reach the Premier League - which equates to less than £5 per game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In comparison, the average Premier League price is £682.70 based on a single adult season ticket without hospitality and not in the family stand.

But while Town fans will be rejoicing at the latest figures, spare a thought for Arsenal supporters whose cheapest of £1,048 and their most expensive of £1,790, mean the Gunners have the highest average prices in the league at £1,419.