Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal on the key to beating Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday's Head Coach Carlos Carvalhal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium.

Carlos Carvalhal watched his Sheffield Wednesday side spoil Huddersfield Town’s 100 per cent home record and said: “Teamwork was the key.”

Town would have returned to the top of the Championship table by making it six wins out of six on their own turf this season.

But instead they remained third while Wednesday went seventh courtesy of Fernando Forestieri’s 67th-minute penalty.

“When we play at the home of a team that are doing really well, where they’ve won all their games, we can’t say this is a normal win,” said Portuguese boss Carvalhal.

“We know why we won. We were doing well in the last six or seven games even if we lost one or two.

“My players discovered the soul of the team. We are playing compact and we understand what we must do because we know the competition.

“We studied Huddersfield Town, the dynamic that they have and we blocked them very well.

“My players were fantastic and produced great teamwork and this is the way to the future.”

LOOK: Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

Former Watford star Forestieri, who has now scored and won on each of his last four visits to Huddersfield, said: “With this win we have more confidence. I’m so happy for the players.

“We are lucky but I was unlucky before when I hit the post in a one-on-one. I took my second chance.

“It is important that we won, that’s more important than anything.”

Meanwhile Sheffield Wednesday’s Ross Wallace made a name for himself by sneaking a cheeky preview of Town’s late tactical tweak.

Wallace and Town’s Michael Hefele were both brought on after 84 minutes, and as the latter handed a sheet of paper detailing head coach David Wagner’s new approach to teammate Elias Kachunga, the visiting substitute snatched it and had a quick peek.

Carvalhal’s side are next in action away to Cardiff City on Wednesday, when Town head to Preston North End the same evening.

Frankie Bunn’s Town’s Under 23 side have a Professional Development League game against Sheffield United at PPG Canalside today (2pm).